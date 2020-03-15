2 Legislators Diagnosed with Coronavirus. Capitol Building Closed

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Press Office. March 14, 2020:



“It has come to our attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons. Speaker Heastie has been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation.

“We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.

“Additionally, out of an abundance of caution we are closing the Capitol to visitors effective tomorrow.

“We are working hand in glove to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in New York but we will continue to act aggressively to protect the public health.”