WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. MARCH 14, 2029:

Andrea Johnston, CEO of Open Table reports on the effects of the coronavirus nationwide on the restaurant industry:

“Our thoughts are with you as we all work to navigate this challenging time. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to make headlines, even the best-laid plans are up for last-minute changes. Those changes are hitting restaurants hard as they struggle with the effects of reduced travel and government calls to avoid large gatherings.

Looking at comprehensive data from restaurants on our platform — across online reservations, phone reservations, and walk-ins — we note sharp declines over the last week.

In the United States and United Kingdom, we see a 20 percent reduction in total seated diners vs. last year.

Mexico and Canada are down 15 to 17 percent.

At the city level, diners are down approximately 45 percent in Seattle, 40 percent in San Francisco, 30 percent in New York, and 25 percent in London, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

(All declines cited here are on a year-over-year basis.)

To support the restaurants we all love, we’d like to share a few simple things you can do to help your favorite restaurants weather this storm:

If you have a change of plans, please let the restaurant know as soon as possible so they can plan accordingly. Even cancelling the same day is better than not showing up. Order take-out or delivery. It gives the restaurant business and keeps you well fed. Many restaurants that don’t usually offer these options are making exceptions. Re-book for a future date—it will give everyone something to look forward to. Consider purchasing restaurant gift cards if they’re offered. Tip generously if you can afford it. Tipped workers are some of the first to suffer in times of economic distress.

Everyone’s health and safety are our first concern. We urge everyone to stay informed (the Centers for Disease Control regularly updates their site) and to take the recommended precautions. If you have questions or concerns about a reservation, ask the restaurant about their specific practices.

I hope all of you stay safe and healthy.

Andrea Johnston

