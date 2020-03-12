THE MAYOR’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT

The Governor today confirmed 112 additional COVID-19 cases in New York State, bringing the total to 328. 148 of those cases (27 new cases) are in Westchester County.

The state is expecting the number of cases to continue to rise in the foreseeable future. As of today, 3 individuals in White Plains are positive for coronavirus. We have been informed that these individuals are abiding by all the required quarantine measures.

Today, the Governor announced measures aimed at further containing the spread of the virus by prohibiting gatherings of 500 or more people and requiring that gatherings of less than 500 people reduce their capacity by 50% effective at 5 PM on Friday, March 13th. Broadway will go dark starting tonight. The Governor did not put an end date on these restrictions, but said the state is re-evaluating daily.

The state is advising business leaders around the state to think about ways in which they can “reduce density” through options such as telecommuting and shift changes if possible. Reducing density (that is, reducing the number and type of situations that bring a large number of people together in close quarters), along with increasing testing capacity, is a top priority of the state as a means of stopping the spread of the virus.

Announcements

White Plains Public Library

The White Plains Public Library, along with many other libraries in Westchester, will suspend all intra-library and inter-library loans for the foreseeable future. We believe this is in the best interest of both staff and patrons. This means library patrons will no longer receive items from other libraries and we will no longer send out our items to other libraries. If you have a hold on material owned by White Plains, then it will be held for you like always. However, you may still return your items to any library in the Westchester Library System and borrow materials from any library. We know that this is an important service, and we plan to bring it back as soon as possible.

As a precaution to help limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and support the City of White Plains’ efforts to promote social distancing, the White Plains Public Library has suspended all programming and events through March 31. The Library will remain open during our regular hours.

Recreation & Parks Dept.

Out of concern for the health and well-being of our program participants, staff, and fellow residents the Recreation and Parks Department has decided to cancel all programs and activities effective tomorrow, March 13th until further notice, as a precaution to help limit the spread of coronavirus and support the City of White Plains’ efforts to promote social distancing. We do not take this action lightly and came to this conclusion after careful consideration and discussion with public health experts. We hope this passes very shortly and that activities can begin with a healthy and robust spring season. We wish you safety and good health!

Senior programs held at the White Plains Community Center, 65 Mitchell Place, will be suspended effective Friday, March 13th through Sunday, March 29th.

Youth Bureau

The White Plains Youth Bureau will suspend the following Saturday programs beginning this Saturday, March 14th:

Boys Academy

Girls Academy

Battle Hill Teen Lounge Program

My Brother’s Keeper Program

The Open Gym Program

The Girls Rosebud Program

Music Program

Programs are currently scheduled to re-start on Saturday, April 11th.

Program and Event Cancellations & Postponements

The White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 14th, has been canceled.

White Plains Library Foundation 25th Anniversary Gala scheduled for March 14th, has been postponed.

AARP has decided to suspend the AARP Tax Aide program at the White Plains Public Library for the weeks of 3/16 and 3/24. They will re-evaluate after the 24th. Please check the Library website, https://whiteplainslibrary.org/, for updates.

The Youth Bureau’s Women in STEM Forum scheduled for Sunday, March 29th will be moved to the fall.

The Youth Bureau’s Grandpas United Sports Talk scheduled for Monday, March 30th has been canceled.

The Youth Bureau Arts Show: Soulful Homecoming scheduled for Thursday, April 2nd, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 2nd.

The STEAM Fair/Youth Bureau Open House scheduled for Saturday, April 25th has been canceled. The Open House will be rescheduled for the fall. The STEAM Fair will not be rescheduled.

Prevention Information

City buildings and facilities continue to be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day. We continue to make this a priority. In our parking garages, we have commenced a twice daily sanitizing procedure that includes all pay stations, parking offices, and elevators.

Residents who are concerned and/or have questions about coronavirus should call the NYS DOH hotline at: 1-888-364-3065. This hotline is staffed 24/7. We urge everyone to continue to practice common sense preventive measures. While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:



• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In addition to general guidance provided to the public, NYS has been providing sector-specific guidance to groups such as health care workers and nursing homes. We expect more of this in the coming days. We continue to work with state, county, and local officials to ensure a coordinated response and will continue to update residents on a regular basis. For more information access these trustworthy resources:



NYS DOH:

https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/



CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html



Westchester County DOH:

https://health.westchestergov.com/