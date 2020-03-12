IF A PERSON IS QUARANTINED FOR POSSIBILITY THEY HAVE CORONA VIRUS, THEY CANNOT LEAVE THEIR HOME OR RESIDENCE in New Rochelle Corona Virus Containment Zone.

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. March 12, 2019: Mayor Noam Bramson of New Rochelle confirmed in a robocall to New Rochelle residents this morning, that quarantined persons could not leave their homes/residences.

The robocall appears to correct the impression on a widely viewed television media reports last night stating there was no quarantine in the New Rochelle Containment Zone, and people were free to leave the zone,

Bramson’s robocall stated: ” Except for individuals subject to quarantine, residents are free to come and go, (Editor’s note: meaning, only non-quarantined residents could leave the 2-mile diameter Containment Zone)

A spokesperson reached by WPCNR on the New York State Corona Virus hotline, 1-888-364-3065, clarified this policy of quarantine stay-in-your-home/ residence policy by telling WPCNR, a quarantined resident cannot leave their home, because this would mean they could spread the virus, if they had it. The spokesman added they could not go out for errands or trips of any kind.

Originally the quarantine of 36 persons, members or associated with the member, who had contracted the virus, of Temple Israel in New Rochelle, were ordered quarantined in their homes by Dr. Sherlita Amler, Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Health for 15 days beginning March 1. March 15 is coming up, but at this time the Department of Health has no information whether the quarantine on those subject to it will be lifted.

Here is the text of of that Mayor Bramson Robocall that the Mayor shared with WPCNR:



A few moments ago, I (Mayor Bramson) sent the following citywide robocall:

This is Mayor Noam Bramson, with an update on the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what’s new:



The National Guard has arrived in Westchester and will be working here in New Rochelle beginning today to assist in the delivery of meals, cleaning of public facilities, and the distribution of supplies. The Guard will not be engaged in any military or policing activities, and is operating purely as logistical support.



The containment area in the Wykagyl neighborhood takes effect today, Within this area, large gatherings at large institutions are prohibited. But, contrary to false rumors, there is no change in daily life. Except for individuals subject to quarantine, residents are free to come and go, and businesses are open.



In an effort to support our business community through this period, New Rochelle is offering free parking at all metered spaces citywide for at least the next two weeks. New Rochelle is open for business, and if you are a healthy adult, please continue to patronize our local restaurants and shops.



Now, a reminder on previously reported information:



Nursing homes and assisted facilities will not accept visitors until further notice, as a means of limiting exposure for our most vulnerable population.



If you experience symptoms, contact your doctor or health care provider for individual guidance on testing. If you do not have a doctor, then call ahead to the emergency room, do not simply show up.



All of us can protect ourselves and our families by following common sense public health guidelines, including reasonable social distancing.



Additional information is available by calling 1-888-364-3065 or 2-1-1 or by visiting newrochelleny.com/coronavirus.



This is a big challenge for New Rochelle, but our community is rising to the occasion by demonstrating strength, resilience, calm, and support for our neighbors.