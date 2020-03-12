Frie-Pearson Candidate for 93rd Assembly District (formerly Buchwald Seat) Suspends Petitioning

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From the Jeremiah Frie-Pearson for Assembly Campaign. March 12, 2020:

The Democratic Primary campaign of Jeremiah Frei-Pearson announced this morning that it is officially suspending petitioning, effective immediately, over the ongoing public health crisis created by the Coronavirus Global Pandemic.

Petitioning requires close, personal contact between strangers and runs directly counter to the recommendations of medical professionals about the need for “social distancing” to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Frei-Pearson also called on New York State to immediately pass legislation, proposed in the State Assembly, to reduce signature requirements for candidates in this year’s elections.

“Our top priority as a community has to be fighting this disease. A small, common-sense, reduction in ballot access requirements might save lives – including, potentially, those of other candidates or volunteers who are members of high-risk groups. Putting public safety over political campaigning is a no-brainer to me.”

Frei-Pearson also forwarded the entirety of his statement to supporters announcing the decision: