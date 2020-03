WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANTHONY J. SCARPINO, JR AT HIS INTERVIEW WITH THE WHITE PLAINS EXAMINER AND JOHN BAILEY THIS MORNING AT HIS OFFICE.

THE EFFECT OF CORONA VIRUS ON THE COURTS

CORONA VIRUS TELEPHONE SCAMS SPREADING ACROSS THE AREA

ISSUES COURT SYSTEM IS CONSIDERING TO PREVENT SPREAD OF THE VIRUS

SEE IT AT 8 COUNTYWIDE ON FIOS CH. 45 AND IN WHITE PLAINS CABLEVISION CH. 76 OR www.wpcommunitymedia.org