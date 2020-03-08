City Update on Coronavirus. 5 PM

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS UPDATE. From the Mayor’s Office. 5 PM EDT March 8, 2020:

As of today the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) is reporting 105 cases of coronavirus in the state, 82 of which are in Westchester County.

We know that many residents are concerned about community spread of COVID-19, specifically in White Plains.

At this time, for privacy and safety reasons, NYS DOH is not providing either municipal or county governments with specific information about where those who have tested positive live.

Residents who are concerned and/or have questions about coronavirus should call the NYS DOH hotline at: 1-888-364-3065. This hotline is staffed 24/7. We urge everyone to continue to practice common sense preventive measures. While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:



• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In addition to general guidance provided to the public, NYS has been providing sector-specific guidance to groups such as health care workers and nursing homes. We expect more of this in the coming days. We continue to work with state, county, and local officials to ensure a coordinated response and will continue to update residents on a regular basis. For more information access these trustworthy resources:

NYS DOH:

https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Westchester County DOH:

https://health.westchestergov.com/