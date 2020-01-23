January 27: Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day January 27
January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Please consider participating in the following events to commemorate the 75th year of liberation.All events are free and open to the public.
|Judith Altmann and Dr. Moshe Avital of our Speakers Bureau are featured in the film. AIR TIME
January 26th, 9PM
The History Channel
Death March Escape Book Discussion
Congregation Emanu-El, Rye
The Remarkable Story of a Man Who Twice Escaped the Nazi Holocaustwith author Jack J. HerschMore Information
United Nations Holocaust Memorial Ceremony
Please visit the United Nations website to view their full
2020 Holocaust Remembrance Calendar of Events.