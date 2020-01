The Leffell School (Solomon Schechter School) has requested an adjournment for its proposed amendment to allow the premises to be used as a summer day camp program. There is NO Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting tomorrow, Wednesday January 8th.

Instead, representatives from The Leffell School will attend the January 22nd Rosedale Association meeting to make a presentation and answer questions.

All are Welcome to Attend

Wednesday, January 22

7:30PM

WP Public School District Bldg

5 Homeside Lane