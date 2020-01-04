RYE BROOK DORAL ARROWWOOD — TONEY GOLF CLUB OFF ROUTE 120 CLOSING JANUARY 12.

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. January 4, 2019:

Doral Arrowwood is closing

The Doral Arrowwood Resort has filed notice that it would be closing on January 12, reports WPDH Radio 101.5 on the Boris and Robin Show

The luxury resort features a golf course, pond, and plenty of extra amenities for their upscale guests. The Doral Arrowwood’s website also boasts a fine dining restaurant and English style pub.

All check-outs must be made by Monday, January 6.

The show reported on its website:

“According to a filing with the State of New York, the Doral Arrowwood is closing due to “loss of funding.” It’s unclear what the future of this sprawling property will be but for now, it’s expected to be shuttered later this month after all of the 275 employees are laid off.