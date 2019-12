MS LECUONA ON A PREVIOUS APPEARANCE ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS MILAGROS LECUONA ON

HOW SHE CAME TO AMERICA

HOW SHE GOT STARTED IN POLITICS IN WHITE PLAINS

HER EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMON COUNCIL OVER 3 TERMS

WHAT THE ISSUES ARE THAT THE CITY HAS TO CONSIDER GOING FOREWARD

ADVICE TO THE NEW MEMBERS OF THE COMMON COUNCIL

AND MORE.