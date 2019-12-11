County to Study Westchester Sewage System. Appoints Mike Kaplowitz to Conduct Review to Control Costs, Find Efficient Changes to make in Sewage Treatment for County’s Future

MikeKaplowitz, (County Executive George Latimer and Director of Operations Joan McDonald looking on,) said:

“I’m excited about the challenge to find cost savings and consolidation efficiencies within the Department of Environmental Facilities. I want to thank County Executive George Latimer, my long-time mentor, for this opportunity.” (Westchester County Photo)

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER. By John F. Bailey. December 10, 2019:,UPDATED 10:20 PM EST:

The county sewage treatment system has problems that need to be fixed.

Wednesday afternoon, County Executive George Latimer appointed Mike Kaplowitz the outgoing County Legislator, (who chose not to run for reelection), Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Facilities, and charged him with the specific task to study the County’s 7 Sewer facilities in 13 different communities and find possible cost savings and the facility fixes that are needed,

The news release detailed Mr. Kaplowitz’s qualifications this way:

Kaplowitz has represented the 4th District (Yorktown, New Castle and Somers) since 1998 and has previously served as Vice-Chairman of the Board. On January 6th, 2014, he was elected as Chairman of the Board.

Further, Kaplowitz’s education and expertise as an attorney and certified financial planner led to his appointment as Chair of the Budget & Appropriations Committee in 2003. Kaplowitz is a long-time environmentalist and is also a past Chair of the Westchester County Legislature’s Environment & Energy Committee.