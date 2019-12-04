URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY CONSIDERS EMINENT DOMAIN OF PROPERTIES ON EAST POST ROAD THURSDAY, 9:30 AM AT CITY HALL

WPCNR DOWNTOWN LOWDOWN. December 4, 2019 UPDATED 10 PM EST:

The White Plains Urban Renewal Agency will take up authorization of eminent domain being used to acquire the 13 following properties on the North side of East Post Road from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to South Lexington Avenue for future unspecified projects.

Crossroads of South Lexington Ave and East Post Road: 2-4 Buildings, East Post Road considered for Eminent domain.

The eminent domain would include 1-3 East Post Road, and South Lex, seen from across West Post Road with former Sholz Property to right..

60 East Post Road, 42, 34 East Post Road, (where eminent domain would start west bound, just past the Star Diner, and wowould proceed westbound to the intersection of South Lexington Avenue and East Post Road

Continuing Down the Block of East Post Road looking at the buildings being considered for eminent domain Thursday morning. WPCNR VIDEO

The properties under consideration for eminent domain acquisition by the city are

223-225 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

1-3 East Post Road

2-4 East Post Road

60 East Post Road

42 East Post Eoad

34 East Post Road

26-28 East Post Road

22-24 East Post Road

18-20 East Post Road

14-16 East Post Road

12 East Poad Road

188-188 South Lexington Avenue

190-192 South Lexington Avenue