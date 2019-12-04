URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY CONSIDERS EMINENT DOMAIN OF PROPERTIES ON EAST POST ROAD THURSDAY, 9:30 AM AT CITY HALL

WPCNR DOWNTOWN LOWDOWN. December 4, 2019 UPDATED 10 PM EST:
The White Plains Urban Renewal Agency will take up authorization of eminent domain being used to acquire the 13 following properties on the North side of East Post Road from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to South Lexington Avenue for future unspecified projects.
The properties under consideration for eminent domain acquisition by the city are
223-225 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
1-3 East Post Road
2-4 East Post Road
60 East Post Road
42 East Post Eoad
34 East Post Road
26-28 East Post Road
22-24 East Post Road
18-20 East Post Road
14-16 East Post Road
12 East Poad Road
188-188 South Lexington Avenue
190-192 South Lexington Avenue