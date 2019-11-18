BOROUGH PRESIDENT DIAZ ISSUES REPORTCALLING FOR NEW YORK STATE LOTTERY REFORM



WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Office of the Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. November 18, 2019:



Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has issued a new report

outlining a set of recommendations aimed at reforming the New York

State Lottery to minimize its adverse effects on low-income communities.



The report, titled “Re-Orienting the Lottery: A Better Lotto for the Poor,”

provides four recommendations that aim to prevent the lottery from

further disadvantaging the poor and to instead help these communities

see the most benefit from the state’s lottery system.



“The lottery has grown exponentially since its establishment and the

state regulations overseeing that sector must be adapted to how it exists

today. We can’t turn a blind eye to state lotteries targeting low-income

and minority communities, and the systems should be changed to help

limit the harm that vulnerable people experience because of them,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.



The full report can be read at https://on.nyc.gov/330OJF5.

Recommendations discussed in the report include :



1. Changing the allocation of lottery funds to further support students

living in or near poverty.



2. Banning check cashers from selling lottery games.



3. Requiring the state to collect information about check cashers’

sales of lottery games.



4. Educating the public about the benefits of engaging with the

traditional banking system.



Nationally, lower income individuals are more likely to play the lottery

than higher income individuals, with some statistics finding that 28% of

individuals earning under $30,000 per year play the lottery at least

weekly as compared with 18 percent of those earning over $75,000.



Additionally, low-income individuals spend a disproportionate proportion of their incomes on the lottery.



“Low income communities generate much of the lottery’s revenue but

they don’t receive benefits proportionate to their patronage of the

system,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.



“That money should be spent to support low-income students with

specific programs in schools that are aimed at the alleviation of poverty

in both the short and long terms.”