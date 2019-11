WHITE PLAINS TV’S JOHN VORPERIAN CONDUCTS A 28-MINUTE TELEPHONE INTERVIEW WITH GOVERNOR WELD, RECORDED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE GOVERNOR’S NEWS CONFERENCE IN BOSTON WHERE GOV WELD CALLED FOR IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP LAST FRIDAY.

See this WPTV exclusive at 9:30pm Tuesday evening, 1:30pm Wednesday, Thursday at 5:30 pm and Friday at 9:00 PM Countywide on FIOS CH. 45 and ON CABLEVISION CH. 76 in White Plains and anytime on www.wpcommunitymedia.org