Pollination in White Plains Initiative Propagates at WP Council of Neighborhood Assocations Tuesday Night at 7:30 at Ed House. Neighborhoods Requested to Appoint representative to

November Meeting:



How Pollinators and Native Plants Play a Role in White Plains



The November Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at

7:30 pm at the Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY.



The meeting will be a discussion on pollinators and native plants, and how they play a role in White Plains.



The WPCNA has invited subject matter experts to speak about some of

the things that have happened regarding pollinators/native plants in

White Plains since they were there earlier (the library plaza filled with

native plants that the White Plains Beautification Foundation, Pollinators of White Plains, awarded the first “This property is on the

pathway sign” in White Plains, for example, and other properties that the The Pollinators of White Plains has become aware of with native

plant/pollinator gardens; inside the library a display and many more

books).



The Pollinators of White Plains will also touch a bit on invasives – why

they are unwelcome, identification and how to get rid of them; new

recommendations for getting the garden ready for winter.



The Pollinators of White Plains will be reaching out Tuesday to each

neighborhood, during the meeting, to appoint a representative to the

Pollinators of White Plains group so that they can be an ambassador

to their own neighborhoods. No knowledge required to start.



The meeting will be a discussion for WPCNA delegates, residents and the public. We hope to facilitate a healthy dialog to better understand the

issues, opinions and ideas coming out of our neighborhoods. We all look forward to your input.