NOV 1 WHITE PLAINS WEEK ON YOUTUBE NOW AND wpcommunitymedia.org

Here’s the link to the wpweek of 11-1-19 on youtube¬†https://youtu.be/_yNk1akXyvk

JOHN BAILEY

JIM BENEROFE



19TH YEAR ON THE AIR

on

EARLY VOTING SUCCESS! WHAT IT MEANS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS

CHALLENGE TO NEW COMMON COUNCIL MEMBERS AHEAD

WHAT’S WRONG WITH WHITE PLAINS CAMPAIGNS

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT CRISIS NATIONWIDE

THE WPW SHOVELS IN THE GROUND REPORT

THE MAYOR SUPPORTS THE SEIU IN ITS NEGOTIATIONS WITH 35 BUILDING OWNERS IN THE TRI-STATE AREA

Here’s the link to the wpweek of 11-1-19 on youtube¬†https://youtu.be/_yNk1akXyvk

www.wpcommunitymedia.org