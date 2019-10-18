6 CONTESTED COUNTY LEGISLATURE RACES IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY

JOIN USSunday, October 20, 2019

384 Blinn Road, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

2:00 – 4:00 PM

Buy Your Ticket Here. Can’t attend? Make a Donation!





ALL ticket sales from the event go directly towards getting the Bright Yellow ProChoice Voting Guide into the hands of more than 70,000 voters all over Westchester. We need to raise $25,000, & we are only 22% of the way there!