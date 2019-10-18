6 CONTESTED COUNTY LEGISLATURE RACES IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY

|There are six contested County Legislator races. Two of them are open seats, with no incumbent running for re-election. Four of the six are
considered “must win” seats. And in the towns and cities in northern
Westchester, we are under direct assault by right-wing anti-choice
candidates.
|Join Us on October 20th
Click Here
& help put this Voting Guide
in pro-choice mailboxes around the County.
If you cannot attend, please make a donation.
|CLICK HERE TO READ THE VOTING GUIDE
|JOIN USSunday, October 20, 2019
384 Blinn Road, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
2:00 – 4:00 PM
Buy Your Ticket Here. Can’t attend? Make a Donation!
ALL ticket sales from the event go directly towards getting the Bright Yellow ProChoice Voting Guide into the hands of more than 70,000 voters all over Westchester. We need to raise $25,000, & we are only 22% of the way there!