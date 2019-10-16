PACE HOSTS SECURITY CONFERENCE FOR RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS THURSDAY

Pace University, working with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, is hosting a conference on Safety & Security for Faith-Based Institutions on Thursday, October 17. The all-day conference features experts from the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, New York State Police, and the Port Authority of NYNJ, among other regional emergency departments and first-responders.

The keynote speakers are from the FBI’s New York Field Office, and Rev. Anthony Thompson, pastor of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, whose wife was among nine people killed by a white supremacist during a bible study group. Rev. Thompson is the author of a book about the incident and its aftermath titled, Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim’s Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace.

The conference will also include a briefing on different types of threats, information on mitigating threats, and steps to take to survive active shooter incidents. The event will provide an opportunity to learn what law enforcement officials in our region are doing to protect their religious and faith-based institutions within the communities they serve.

Who: Officials from Pace University, the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Port Authority of NY&NJ, Westchester Medical center, the New York State Police, and Westchester County Department of Public Safety.