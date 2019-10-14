David Buchwald All In for 17th NY Congressional District Seat.

A

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From Buchwald for Congress. October 14, 2019:

Assemblymember David Buchwald of White Plains announced this weekend his candidacy for Congress in NY-17. His video announcement can be seen here.



“Hi, I’m David Buchwald. Today I announce that am running for NY-17 to serve as a member of Congress in the next election. I want to thank Congressmember Nita Lowey for her years of service, her integrity and for being a strong progressive voice against the dangerous extremism of Donald Trump. I pledge to continue her work with the same integrity, progressive vision and true blue Democratic values. This will not be an easy election, but I have never shied away from a fight.”