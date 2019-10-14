CNA AT SERENDIPITY “THE HOSPITALITY LAB” TUESDAY NIGHT, 7:30

SERENDIPITY LABS HOSTS THE WPCNA

The October meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 7:30PM at 44 SOUTH BROADWAY (1st Floor).

The WPCNA will be touring the newly opened Serendipity Labs location and will be welcomed by Serendipity Labs staff who will give an overview of the company and answer any questions by attendees. Light refreshments will be served.

Serendipity Labs recently opened their newest location in White Plains. Located on the first floor of the 44 South Broadway building, which is in the BID (Business Improvement District) part of White Plains and adjacent to the Westchester Mall, this location is centrally located for anyone looking to occupy some available work space.

Serendipity Labs is in the hospitality business, not the office rental business. Each Serendipity Labs workplace is staffed by members from the local community. Serendipity Labs network is growing through owned, managed and franchised locations in office buildings, high-rise residential projects, hotels and retail properties, with over 100 locations currently under development.

Membership plans range from full-time, dedicated offices, to co-working plans to occasional drop-in plans, Serendipity Labs offers productive, welcoming environments that meet the on-demand workplace needs of remote and mobile workers, business travelers and project teams.

Their hospitality teams also deliver offsite meeting and corporate event experiences. Serendipity Labs members can choose the way they want to work, connect, collaborate and thrive. Members also get corporate service standards in technology, security, communication, and document management.

