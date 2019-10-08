White Plains Garden of Remembrance Vandalized

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications, October 8, 2019 5:21 PM:

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER STATEMENT ON GARDEN OF REMEMBRANCE VANDALISM

“On the eve of Yom Kippur, the highest of holy days in the Jewish faith, anti-Semitic materials were discovered today at the Garden of Remembrance in downtown White Plains. We are enraged by this act and heartbroken that individuals would target members of our community on the most solemn day in their tradition. County Police are actively investigating and reviewing video of the area; we seek to find and punish those who did this act. We as a County, people of all faiths, stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters today and always.”