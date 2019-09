50,000 Books of all kinds. Where Books of the Past Live!

The BOOK Place where you can pull up a chair and feel books again in Peekskill NY USA

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

BRUISED APPLE SPOKESMAN

ANDREW ACCIARO, MANAGER

ON THE BRUISED APPLE’S 26 YEARS IN PEEKSKILL NY USA

THE DESTINATION FOR BOOK LOVERS TO FIND THEIR OLD FLAMES AGAIN

THE LURE OF THE BOOK

THE SPIRITS THAT DWELL IN THIS HOME OF 50,000 BOOKS.