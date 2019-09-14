Service Employees International Union 32BJ Rally to Support Displaced Workers Legislation –Official Condemns Supreme Court Failure to Lift President’s Asylum “Block”

WPCNR RIGHTS REPORT. From the Service Employees International Union 32BJ. September 14, 2019 (Edited):

SEIU 32BJ, the union of building service workers, continued its crusade for the immigrant worker Friday, announcing the union would hold a news conference at 12:30 Monday in the the Michaelian Building Westchester County Government HeadquaBoard of Legislators rotunda, in support of improvements to Westchester County Displaced Worker Law, in consideration before the Board of Legislators.

“Horrified” at Supreme Court washing its hands on asylum

The union also announced it was “horrified” at the Supreme Court decision to allow the President’s ruling that immigrants wishing to seek asylum in America had to seek asylum first from countries they had to travel through on route to the United States.

Leonore Friedlaender of the union issued this statement:

“As one of the nation’s largest unions with majority immigrant membership — and as believers in the promise of America — we are horrified that the Supreme Court this week acceded to the Trump administration’s viciously inhumane change in asylum policies.

By forcing migrants to first seek asylum in a country they pass through before being allowed to apply here, the administration will in effect end hopes around the world of finding a safe haven from suffering.

Human rights advocates have repeatedly demonstrated that countries like Mexico and Guatemala are simply not able to offer the security that asylum-seekers need. We will continue to support efforts to fight this decision in the courts, in the streets, and at the ballot box, until we restore the basic right to refuge that has long formed the core of our asylum laws and our noblest national values.”