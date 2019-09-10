CUSTODIO STATES HIS REASONS FOR RUNNING FOR COMMON COUNCIL

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. September 10, 2019:

Hello Everyone–

I hope you are doing well. I am running for White Plains Common Council on November 5th, and being the huge underdog in this race, I am reaching out to every possible channel that I can think of. Being President of the White Plains Council of Neighborhood Association (WPCNA) for the past 2 years (along with Bill Brady and Chris Price — thanks Gents!), I’ve committed a lot of my time and effort to reaching out to the different neighborhoods as well as residents approaching me with issues they have that pertain to them and the city. Those past WPCNA Presidents know exactly how much time and effort is involved, and it is a thankless job with a big salary of $0.



Ever since moving with my wife to White Plains 5 years ago, I’ve been very passionate about helping those who’ve had similar needs and concerns to me that relate to White Plains. We all know how unresponsive our current city administration can be (i.e. the mayor, Mr. Callahan, various Commissioners), and always finding the right person to address your questions and/or concerns can be challenging. That is exactly why I decided to run for Common Council 2 years ago and again this year. I am not a politician, BUT I strongly believe that people should be treated fairly. It doesn’t matter about your gender, race, age, political party, etc. We are all equal, and should be treated as such.



I want to STRONGLY emphasize, especially in a local election, that this Common Council race is not about Political Parties; rather, it’s about how capable someone is to perform the duties of a councilwoman or man. Two of the 3 Democratic candidates for Common Council have no involvement with the communities, whatsoever.

It’s quite ironic because these two individuals–Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja–have only been present at community events within the past several months. Where were they before that? It’s also very funny because the running joke with the WPCNA is that you only see the current Common Councilman/women and candidates show up to WPCNA meetings around election time. Otherwise, you’ll never see them. Exception to this was Milagros Lecuona (neutrally speaking, but it’s the truth).



I would also like to point out that my full-time job as an Engineer / Project Manger make me the best qualified Common Council candidate out of everyone that’s running. I’ve personally managed operating budgets and capital projects that exceed the annual operating budget of White Plains. The most expensive capital project that I’ve managed as Project Manager was $500 Million, for Metro-North Railroad, which was completed under budget and ahead of the scheduled completion date. Interesting how 2 of the more successful mayors in White Plains (subjectively speaking) were Professional Engineers (as am I)–Al Del Vecchio (a Republican) and Sy Schulman (a Democrat). Food for thought.



So, to conclude my long-winded, but very important email…. I am seeking your support for my candidacy of White Plains Common Council on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. If you firmly believe in my cause, who I am, and what I’ve just stated to you above, then I humbly ask for your vote. I also ask you to please share this email and my message to your family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and anyone else in your network. Again, I am at a huge disadvantage running on the Republican and SAM lines, but I hope you believe in me as much as I believe in you. Every vote counts!

Thank you very much and God Bless!



Here is the front side of my campaign card for this upcoming election:

