OPTIMUM WESTCHESTER INTERNET-TV-CELL OUTAGES CONTINUE ACCORDING TO THE OPTIMUM OUTAGE WEBSITE. 7,311 still out along Eastern Seaboard after 3 days

WPCNR CONNECTED. SEPTEMBER 9, 2019:

Despite assurances Saturday that the interruption in Altice-Optimum television, internet, phone and cellphone services were restored, the company is still reporting 7,317 outages in Weschester, New Jersey, Manhattan and Connecticut on their “outage” website that can be viewed at this address:

https://istheservicedown.com/problems/optimum-cablevision/5145215-yonkers-westchester-county-new-york-united-states

The most recent outage reports and issues originated from White Plains, Saddle River, East Rutherford, The Bronx, Bronx, Larchmont, Hartsdale, Whitestone, West New York, New Rochelle, Yonkers, Bronxville, Pelham, Manhattan and Westwood.

The website lists the number of customers out as of this hour: