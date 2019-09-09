OPTIMUM WESTCHESTER INTERNET-TV-CELL OUTAGES CONTINUE ACCORDING TO THE OPTIMUM OUTAGE WEBSITE. 7,311 still out along Eastern Seaboard after 3 days

WPCNR CONNECTED. SEPTEMBER 9, 2019:

Despite assurances Saturday that the interruption in Altice-Optimum television, internet, phone and cellphone services were restored, the company is still reporting 7,317 outages in Weschester, New Jersey, Manhattan and Connecticut on their “outage” website that can be viewed at this address:

https://istheservicedown.com/problems/optimum-cablevision/5145215-yonkers-westchester-county-new-york-united-states

The most recent outage reports and issues originated from White PlainsSaddle RiverEast RutherfordThe BronxBronxLarchmontHartsdaleWhitestoneWest New YorkNew RochelleYonkersBronxvillePelhamManhattan and Westwood.

The website lists the number of customers out as of this hour:

LocationReports
Brooklyn, NY2449
New York City, NY1492
The Bronx, NY1421
Stamford, CT324
Norwalk, CT211
Pawtucket, RI137
Newark, NJ129
Westport, CT127
Bronx, NY102
Taunton, MA78
Greenwich, CT68
New Canaan, CT66
Albany, NY58
Darien, CT57
Hartford, CT50
Newburgh, NY50
Edison, NJ48
Providence, RI46
Wayne, NJ44
Philadelphia, PA43
Middletown, NY42
Washington, D.C., DC41
Dorchester, MA40
Yonkers, NY39
Bridgeport, CT39
Baltimore, MD39
Hamden, CT38
Hoboken, NJ36
Jersey City, NJ36
Poughkeepsie, NY35

