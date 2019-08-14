County Publishes Housing Guide

Dear Friends and Neighbors,



For the first time since 2010, the Westchester County Department of

Planning has issued a new version of A Roof Over Your Head, a question

and answer guide filled with practical information on housing resources in Westchester County.



Whether you are a tenant, landlord, homeowner, an elderly person or a

person with a disability, the publication serves as a compilation of

answers to many of the most commonly asked questions about housing.



The 50 page Guide has been updated to provide additional resources in

the Appendix, including contact information and hyperlinks to websites where available. The Guide is available in both English and Spanish, and can be found at homes.westchestergov.com/resources/.



Hard copies are also available.For more information please call Jane Lindau, Director of Housing, Westchester County Department of Planning, at (914) 995-1920.