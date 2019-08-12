HERB SNITZER: PHOTOGRAPHS OF A ONCE AND DISTANT TIME IN LAST WEEK AT HUDSON RIVER MUSEUM–TUESDAY THRU SUNDAY

WPCNR PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE DAY. AUGUST 12, 2019:
Brenda Starr suggested we go to this Hudson River Museum exhibition Sunday, and we walked in the past of 1950s,60s and 70s New York. It was all there: friendly neighborhoods, the unique jazz clubs of Greenwich Village, the street life, the protests, the activism. It is a unique experience to view our New York City in candid, action photographs that even in black and white reflect the enthusiasm and hope of New Yorkers, the way we got along back then.
Also on view in the museum is a photo exhibition of Yonkers through the years when Yonkers was far different than it is today.
Ms. Starr and I recommend it. Mr. Snitzer’s photographs are on view through Tuesday through Sunday, 12 noon to 5 PM.