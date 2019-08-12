HERB SNITZER: PHOTOGRAPHS OF A ONCE AND DISTANT TIME IN LAST WEEK AT HUDSON RIVER MUSEUM–TUESDAY THRU SUNDAY

WORKS OF MR. SNITZER WHOSE PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE NEW YORK CITY OF THE 1950S, 60S AND 70S CAPTURED THE ATMOSPHERE, THE CONFLICTS, AND HOW LIFE WAS BACK THEN ARE ON DISPLAY FOR THE NEXT SIX DAYS AT HUDSON RIVER MUSEUM 511 WARBURTON AVENUE, YONKERS, NY USA, 12 NOON TO 5 PM.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EXHIBITION ARE MR. SNITZER’S CANDID PHOTOGRAPHS OF JAZZ GREATS OF THE 1950S LIKE NINA SIMONE {ABOVE); THELONIOUS MONK, JOHN COLTRANE AND MORE.

PALS ON THE SIDEWALKS OF NEW YORK

PHOTOGRAPHY BUFFS WILL DELIGHT IN SNITZER’S PIONEERING PHOTOGRAPHS IN DIM LIGHT. THIS SHOT WAS TAKEN FROM A MOVING CAR WITH HEADLIGHTS FROM ON ONCOMING CAR THE ONLY LIGHT. HIS MIX OF SHUTTER SPEEDS IN CANDID SUBJECTS CAPTURED THE LIFE OF A DIFFERENT CITY THAN TODAY.

Brenda Starr suggested we go to this Hudson River Museum exhibition Sunday, and we walked in the past of 1950s,60s and 70s New York. It was all there: friendly neighborhoods, the unique jazz clubs of Greenwich Village, the street life, the protests, the activism. It is a unique experience to view our New York City in candid, action photographs that even in black and white reflect the enthusiasm and hope of New Yorkers, the way we got along back then.

Also on view in the museum is a photo exhibition of Yonkers through the years when Yonkers was far different than it is today.

Ms. Starr and I recommend it. Mr. Snitzer’s photographs are on view through Tuesday through Sunday, 12 noon to 5 PM.