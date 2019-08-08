Service Employees International Unon 32BJ Condemns ICE RAIDS on Workplaces IN MISSISSIPPI

WPCNR WATCH ON THE RHINE. From the Service Employees International Union 32BJ:

The following statement may be attributed to Lenore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU and the union’s leader in the Hudson Valley:

“As one of the nation’s largest unions with majority immigrant membership, we thoroughly condemn he Trump administration’s massive workplace raids in Mississippi yesterday. By arresting almost 700 men and women at their jobs, the administration has ripped apart families, communities and local economies, traumatizing thousands upon thousands of native and foreign-born residents alike, while further terrorizing immigrants of all statuses across the country.

For over a dozen years, administrations both Republican and Democratic have refrained from these massive militarized assaults on workplaces, knowing that the damage they wreak to residents of American soil is simply indefensible.

All workers — black, brown, white — deserve to be treated with dignity in the workplace, and the well-being of their children and communities should always be a top priority for government. The Trump administration, however, counts working people’s pain as their political gain.

The timing of the raids also adds reprehensible insults to this grievous injury, coming months after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission won a lawsuit in support of abused Latinx workers, and on the very day that President Trump traveled to El Paso in the wake of a white supremacist terror attack that was apparently emboldened by Trump’s hateful words and deeds. We offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by these raids, and our solidarity to all those committed to defeating this rogue and racist administration through action in the courts, votes at the polls, and voices in the streets.”





La siguiente declaración se puede atribuir a Lenore Friedlaender, asistente al presidente de la 32BJ SEIU y líder de la union en el valle del Hudson.

“Como uno de los sindicatos más grandes de la nación con membresía mayoritaria de inmigrantes, condenamos a fondo las redadas masivas de la administración Trump en Mississippi ayer. Al arrestar a casi 700 hombres y mujeres en sus trabajos, la administración ha destrozado familias, comunidades y economías locales, traumatizando a miles y miles de residentes nativos y nacidos en el extranjero por igual, a la vez que aterroriza aún más a los inmigrantes de cualquier estatus por todo el país. Durante más de una docena de años, las administraciones republicanas y demócratas se han abstenido de estos asaltos militarizados masivos en los lugares de trabajo, sabiendo que el daño que causan a los residentes de suelo estadounidense es simplemente indefendible. Todos los trabajadores, negros, marrones, blancos, merecen ser tratados con dignidad en el lugar de trabajo, y el bienestar de sus hijos y comunidades siempre debe ser una prioridad para el gobierno. Sin embargo, la administración Trump considera el dolor de la gente trabajadora como su ganancia política. El momento de las redadas también agrega insultos reprobables a esta grave lesión, meses después de que la Comisión de Igualdad de Oportunidades en el Empleo ganó una demanda en apoyo de los trabajadores Latinx maltratados, y el mismo día en que el presidente Trump viajó a El Paso tras un ataque terrorista supremacista que aparentemente fue envalentonado por las odiosas palabras y acciones de Trump. Ofrecemos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a todos los afectados por estas redadas, y nuestra solidaridad a todos los que se comprometieron a derrotar a esta administración corrupta y racista a través de la acción en los tribunales, los votos en las urnas y las voces en las calles.”







