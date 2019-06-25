DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DAY IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA–POLLS OPEN UNTIL 9 PM. FIND POLLING PLACE BY CALLING WHITE PLAINS CITY CLERK 422-1227 OR WESTCHESTER BOARD OF ELECTIONS at 995-2000

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. JUNE 25, 2019:
Registered Democrats choose which 3 Democratic candidates will be on the Democratic line this coming November in the Democratic Primary today. Voting has begun. If unsure of where you vote contact the White Plains City Clerk Office at 422-1227 or call the Westchester Board of Elections at 914-995-2000, or go to https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/find-polling-place
On the ballot are Katherine (Kat) Brezler, Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja. Polls are open until 9 PM
FOR RESULTS, go to the Board of Elections website after 9 PM AT www.westchestergov/boe99//
Unofficial Tally of Election Results
Unofficial results will be available beginning shortly after 9 p.m. on
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
The election results contained in this web site are an unofficial tally of election results prepared in accordance with Section 9-126 of the New York State Election Law. Due to multiple transcription of voting machine
numbers involved in preparing the unofficial tally, all results are subject
to error.
Furthermore, in accordance with Section 8-142 of the New York State
Election Law, some of the absentee votes may not be available for
inclusion in the unofficial tally.
On election night, one or more election districts may not report their
results. In addition, some reports may include errors which cannot be
resolved election night.
Official election results will be compiled and
made available by the Westchester County Board of Elections in
accordance with Section 9-214 of the New York State Election Law no later than twenty-five (25) days after the election.