DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DAY IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA–POLLS OPEN UNTIL 9 PM. FIND POLLING PLACE BY CALLING WHITE PLAINS CITY CLERK 422-1227 OR WESTCHESTER BOARD OF ELECTIONS at 995-2000

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. JUNE 25, 2019:

Registered Democrats choose which 3 Democratic candidates will be on the Democratic line this coming November in the Democratic Primary today. Voting has begun. If unsure of where you vote contact the White Plains City Clerk Office at 422-1227 or call the Westchester Board of Elections at 914-995-2000, or go to https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/find-polling-place

On the ballot are Katherine (Kat) Brezler, Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja. Polls are open until 9 PM

FOR RESULTS, go to the Board of Elections website after 9 PM AT www.westchestergov/boe99//