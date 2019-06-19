Con Ed Seeks 14.5% HIKE IN N.ATURAL GAS DELIVERY RATES. 8.6% INCREASE IN ELECTRIC RATE DELIVERY CHARGE. HEARINGS SET FOR JUNE 25-26

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. From the New York State Public Service Commission. June 19, 2019:

There will be two sets of Public Service Commission Hearings in Proposed Edison Delivery Charges for Natural Gas and Electricity Delivery on June 25 in Yonkers at the Public Library and June 26 in New York City, the Public Service Commission announced Monday.

The new Con Edison Rates are proposed to take effect January 1, 2020. Consumers should note the rate for actual supply of natural gas and electricity depends on the going rate and demand on the plants supplying the gas and electricity.

The proposed rates, according to Con Ed are as follows:

Rates proposed.

The Hearings are

It should be noted that you do not have to make an appointment in advance or present written material in order to speak at the Public Service Commission hearing.