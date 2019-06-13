Voters Submit Your Questions for the Council Candidates Primary, Please

League of Women Voters of White Plains

Candidates Forum for Democratic Primary

Monday June 17

7:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M.

White Plains Public Library Auditorium



A Candidates Forum for candidates running in the Democratic Primary will be held on Monday June 17 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. in the White Plains Public Library Auditorium. The proceedings will be video recorded and streamed live.



Audience questions may be submitted:By email in advance of the

meeting no later than 5:00 P.M. on Sunday June 16 to

lwvwp.candidateforums@gmail.com with the subject line “Question for Candidates” OR In-person at the Forum.



Doors will open at 6:30 P.M. Cards will be available for audience

members to submit questions.



Please include your name and address on your email or in-person question. Your address will not be made public.



Spontanious “adlib” Questions will not be taken from the floor

during the Forum.



For additional information please email the manager of Candidate

Forums using the subject line “Candidates Forum” at lwvwp.candidateforums@gmail.com.



Information about what’s on the ballot in your election district, the

location of your polling place, who the candidates are and what their

positions are on issues, be sure to visit VOTE411.ORG The Primary

Election is on Tuesday June 25. Polls will be open 6:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.