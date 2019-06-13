WPCNR STREET LEGAL. By John F. Bailey. June 13, 2019:

The Service Employees International Union 32BJ announced at a demonstration in front of 1 Barker Avenue Thursday afternoon they would strike commercial buildings in Westchester County midnight, December 31st if higher wages and improved benefits have not been agreed to.

Crowd gathering for SEIU 32BJ demonstration at building complex, 1 and 3 Barker Avenue–the future home of the state Department of Motor Vehicles in White Plains which has agreed to move from the White Plains Mall. WPCNR NEWS ACTUALITY.

The union was supported in their demands by the Communications Workers of America whose representative said the CWA appreciated the SEIU 32BJ support in the CWA strike against Verizon three years that won the CWA “a great contract.” The representative said the CWA would do whatever SEIU needed. The CWA is, WPCNR believes is the first major union to support the SEIU in its crusade for its fired workers, fairer treatment and realistic contracts.

The SEIU was supported by a number of County Board of Legislators and County Executive George Latimer. Legislator Katherine Parker introduced Legislator Kitley Covill, who announced the County Board of Legislators would introduce legislation she and other supportive legislators had written on Monday that would close the loophole allowing a plaza of two buildings to be considered separate businesses allowing the advantage of dismissing presently employed staff. The loophole allowed the new owners to fire the five SEIU workers last fall in favor of a below union wage cleaning contractor.

After the purchase, the new owner of 1 and 3 Barker Avenue dismissed the 5 SEIU janitorial staff and hired a non-union contractor. paying below union wage.

Leonore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ explained the new legislation and outlined the possibility of a strike to WPCNR: