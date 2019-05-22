Attorney Scheduled to Present Kat Brezler Appeal to Have Petitions Reinstated at Appellate Court in Brooklyn Today

WPCNR STREET LEGAL. May 22, 2019:

Kat Bresler’s appeal to the Appellate Court in Brooklyn to have her petitions validated will be heard today.

Leo Glickman, of Stoll, Glickman & Bellina will represent White Plains’ Kat Brezler appeal argument for validation of her primary petitions to run in the June 25 Democratic Primary to the Appellate Court in Brooklyn today.

Brezler is contending that her petition signatures for the Democratic Primary approved by the Board of Elections were unfairly declared by a New York Supreme Court Judge as “insufficient” after the judge had reviewed them. The judge, Sam Walker declared her petitions invalid.

Unless the Appellate Court finds in Ms. Brezler’s favor, she will not be able to run in the Democratic Primary scheduled for June 25 against the Democratic Party nominated slate of Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja for Common Council.

The argument is scheduled to heard at 10 AM this morning.