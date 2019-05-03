Minnow Squad at the Airport Today to combat Mosquitoes in private ponds. Friday-Sat bring buckets to Carry your Minnow Squads Home. Minnow are Free.

MINNOWS ARE PROVIDED IN PLASTIC BAGS WITH OXYGENATED WATER. RESIDENTS NEED TO BRING PAILS TO HOLD THE BAGS TO AVOID BAGS POSSIBLY BREAKING IN TRANSIT IN RESIDENTS’ CARS.

WPCNR HEALTH ALERT. From the Westchester County Department of Health. May 3, 2019:

To prevent mosquitoes from multiplying, the Westchester County Health Department will give away another 200 pounds of fathead minnows this Friday and Saturday, to Westchester property owners who have ponds or water features. The Health Department will also offer mosquito dunks and other strategies to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus.

The minnows and mosquito dunks will be available at the Westchester County Airport, 2 Loop Road, West Harrison, 10604 as follows: • Friday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ornamental ponds that lack fish offer mosquitoes an ideal breeding spot. When fathead minnows are added to the water, the minnows eat mosquito larvae and pupae, so they can’t mature into biting adults. Dunks serve the same purpose in birdbaths, rain barrels and unused pools.

Residents who plan to pick up minnows should bring a bucket or pail. Minnows will be distributed in watertight plastic bags. To keep them viable, residents should plan to bring them straight home and release them immediately into ponds with at least eight inches of water.

“Don’t be a mosquito’s next meal,” said Sherlita Amler, MD, Commissioner of Health. “If you have a pond, add some fathead minnows. You can also prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your yard by keeping your gutters clear and removing buckets, pails and toys that collect standing water. After it rains tip the water out of flower pot saucers, and check your yard for standing water.”

Large areas of standing water on public property that cannot easily be removed should be reported to the Health Department at (914) 813-5000. For more information, download the “Keep Healthy and Bug