BOYKIN ANNOUNCES MEASLES VACCINATION CLINICS IN WHITE PLAINS AND MOUNT KISCO. WHITE PLAINS 134 COURT STREET (DEPT OF HEALTH) IS OPEN FOR SHOTS 9 AM TO 1 PM SATURDAY.

The Westchester County Health Department urges residents to check

their own vaccination status and protect themselves and their

unvaccinated children from measles by getting the MMR vaccine from

their provider or a special county clinic.



To reserve a spot at one of these health department MMR clinics, go to

http://www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/60.



Friday, April 12, to 6 p.m.TONIGHT, 134 Court Street, White Plains



TOMORROW: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 134 Court Street,

White Plains



Tuesday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Moore Ave., Mount Kisco



The County Health Department arranged these special clinics, after publicly urging timely MMR vaccination, after eight unvaccinated children in northern Westchester were diagnosed with measles.



The children do not attend public schools or daycare programs.Measles is a highly contagious virus that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Tiny white spots may appear in the mouth and a rash may appear on the body two to four days after symptoms begin.



Complications can include hearing loss, pneumonia, swelling of the brain and death.Measles is so contagious that when exposed, nine of 10 people who are not immune will also become sick from the virus.



Without knowing they are sick, an infected person can spread measles to others up to four days before the rash appears, and for up to four days

afterwards.



For more information, call the NYS Measles Hotline at 1-888-364-4837.Please forward this e-news to family and friends who may be interested in this information.