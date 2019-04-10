CALL TO FIND WHERE TO GET VACCINATED FREE and MAKE AN APPOINTMENT –914-995-5899 or FIND TREATMENT FOR SYMPTOMS. HEALTH DEPT NUMBER 914-813-5000

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. By John Bailey. April 10, 2019:

The first cases of measles in Westchester County were reported last night to the County Health Department, it was announced today at a news conference with County Executive George Latimer and County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sherlita Ambler.

County Executive Latimer said no immediate steps to make measles vaccinations mandatory were anticipated.

Dr. Ambler outlined the symptoms to watch for. She said if you suspect your child, spouse, parent has measles you should contact your physician and do not go to an emergency room for treatment for that might spread the disease.

If you want to get the vaccination and do not have the disease, vaccinations are being given FREE at the Westchester County Health Department, CALL 914-995-5800

FOR APPOINTMENT.

FOR INFORMATION ON TREATMENT CALL 914-813-5000