STATE GIVES $1.5 MILLION IN SCHOOL AID TO WHITE PLAINS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT. WILL NOT BE USED TO OFFSET THE TAX LEVY INCREASE.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains City School District. April 7, 2019:

On the day before the White Plains Board of Education vote to adopt the 2019-2000 School Budget tomorrow night for presentation to the voters May 21, the Superintendent of Schools has announced the state has increased aid to the school district by $1.5 Million

Dr. Joseph Ricca, the Superintendent wrote WPCNR this morning;

“We were very pleased to learn that the final ( NY state) budget included an increase in state aid for the WPCSD. We are grateful for our elected officials’ advocacy for the WPCSD.

The allocation of funds now brings the district closer to being fully funded with regard to the foundation aid phase in.

With the addition of $1.5 million, we are now nearing 57% of the state aid phase in.

In the proposed budget, the proposed levy increase remains within the tax cap (3.44%). Unfortunately, while very helpful to the district, the additional state aid would not offset the levy.

We do anticipate that the budget to budget increase will remain below 3.9%.”