Three for the White Plains Common Council: Andrew Custodio, AnnMarie Encarnacao, Brian Peroni

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. Special to the CitizeNetReporter. March 27, 2019:

Brian Maloney, Chairman of the White Plains Republican City Committee announced to WPCNR Thursday evening that the Republicans have nominated three candidates to oppose Democratic Nominated Candidates for Common Council, Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja.

Maloney in a telephone message left with WPCNR said the Republican Challengers are:

Andrew Custodio, an engineer by profession and currently Co-President of the Council of Neighborhood Associations who ran for council in 2017 on the Republican Reform party;.

AnnMarie Encarnacao, a local realtor, who will be running for council a third time, and first time candidate for Council,.

Brian Peroni, of White Plains, owner of Arthur Avenue Wood-Fired Pizza in Pleasantville NY and previous in corporate management.

More information on the candidates to come from Mr. Maloney.