County Executive George Latimer Will Wait Until Actual Marijuana Legislation is Passed and Signed by Governor Before assessing Impact on County Drug Policies.

March 27, 2019:

The Westchester County Executive George Latimer issued an interim statement on proposed legalization of marijuana yesterday, now under discussion in the state legislature. He indicates he is going to wait and see what final legislation is passed and signed by the governor before considering how to apply the law in Westchester County and communities. Here is that statement:

“The New York State Legislature and Governor Andrew Cuomo are currently contemplating legalizing marijuana for adult use. While it is unclear if the proposal will pass now, or at a later date, some neighboring counties have already declared they will be “opting out.”

While I respect their decision to draw a line early on, here in Westchester County I prefer to wait. We need to wait and see what becomes law, and in what form. Further, it is possible, that there may not be an opt-out clause in a final document.

“While opting out may be a provision of the final bill, it should be noted that it does not affect the legal use or possession of marijuana in the County. The impact that it will have is to prohibit the sales or cultivation of marijuana within that county.

“The issue is being intensely debated in the community at large, with both pro and con arguments raised. That advocacy should be directed to our state officials, who have the sole authority to pass or deny legalization or decriminalization.

“Should the measure pass this year, and should a County opt-out provision be included in the law, our Administration and the Board of Legislators will meet to determine how to handle our role in the matter. Until then, we welcome all opinions and arguments on either side, as befits our policy of inclusion of all public input.”