WHITE PLAINS POLICE COMMANDERS OF CRISIS NEGOTIATION, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, TRAFFIC POLICY APPEAR AT CNA APRIL 9

April Monthly Meeting: The White Plains Police Department



The April Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm at

Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. Our special guests will be Captains Spencer, Kralik, and Murphy.





Captain Spencer is a 19-year veteran recently promoted to captain, and has worked in patrol, special operations, community advocacy and

strategic initiatives. He is currently community liaison and commander

of the crisis negotiations team. He became a sergeant in 2005 and

lieutenant in 2009.



Captain Nicholas Kralik is a second generation White Plains Police

Officer who has been serving the city since 1981. He is currently the

Commanding Officer of Special Operations, which encompasses the

Traffic and Emergency Services Divisions. Over the past three decades he has held various positions within the department. He was promoted to

Lieutenant in 1998 as a Patrol Division commander.



Captain Michael Murphy is a 31 year veteran of the Department. His

current assignment is as Commanding Officer of the Patrol & Special

Operations Division where he oversees the Patrol Division, Emergency

Services Unit, Neighborhood Conditions Unit and K-9 Unit. During his

career, he has been assigned as the Commanding Officer of the Traffic Division.



Captain Murphy is also a 2006 graduate of the 226th Session of the F.B.I.

National Academy. All three captains will take about their operations.



Please come with questions and suggestions. You’re sure to enjoy the dialog. The meeting is open to the public — bring your friends and neighbors — and will start promptly at 7:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served.