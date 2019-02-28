UNION WORKERS DISMISSED IN WHITE PLAINS WITHOUT NOTICE BY NEW CLEANING CONTRACTOR. SEIU SEEKS THEIR REHIRING. COUNTY LEGISLATORS OUTRAGED.

THE SEIU 32BJ UNION STAGED A DEMONSTRATION IN FRONT OF 1 AND 3 BARKER AVENUE TODAY PROTESTING THE FIRING OF THEIR WORKERS. THE UNION IS CONSIDERING THEIR COURSE OF ACTION TO GET THE WORKERS REHIRED. LENORE FRIEDLAENDER OF THE SEIU EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENDED TO THEIR FOUR UNION WORKERS

ARACELL HERNANDEZ OF WHITE PLAINS, (SECOND FROM LEFT) TELLS WHAT HAPPENED TO HER LAST SEPTEMBER WHEN SHE WAS FIRED. THE FIRINGS WERE THE SECOND DISMISSAL OF SEIU WORKERS IN A YEAR.

On September 5, the union said, a new cleaning company , Zobber Janitorial and Cleaning, took over the contract of the properties, and refused to rehire most of the building’s workers. None of the eight night cleaners received any written offer of employment. The new cleaning contractor is paying half-time workers almost a third less than previous employees, earned, with none of the union benefits.

Lenore Friedlaendar of the SEIU told WPCNR the SEIU is examining the options available to the union after they learn all the circumstances of the sale of the property.