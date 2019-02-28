Not Just Another Hearing–Could Affect Character of Several Neighborhoods.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Rosedale Residents Association. March 1, 2019:

The RRA Board would like to alert you that there is a public hearing at City Hall (255 Main St.) on Monday March 4th, at 7:30 pm to consider two applications for zoning changes in the(C-O) campus office zone located in our community.



These applications are as follows:

Windward School at March of Dimes (Westchester Headquarters Campus office Zone, 1275 Mamaroneck Avenue.) The Planning Board at the January 15 meeting approved application for the enhancements of the property to house all grades of the lower (Windward) school (325+ students) in one location. Per the Windward representative at the Planning Board meeting, we were informed that the old school (on Windward Ave) will be sold, but will not be used as another school in the future. (This was taped and can be viewed on WP website) 1133 Westchester Ave (Flats)- Petition to amendment zoning map to overlay the Planned Campus Development District (PCD) in order to develop a multi-family residential project consisting of three five story buildings 303 dwelling units at grade parking, an outdoor swimming pool and fitness center.

If you would like to learn more about the proposed project in advance of these meetings:

Plans and other documents can now be found on the City’s website at https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/863/The-Flats-at-Westchester.

A video of the Planning Board’s February 19, 2019 meeting can be viewed at http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/play/02192019-1807.

A White Plains CitizeNet Reporter article can be found at http://whiteplainscnr.com/2019/01/28/robert-weisz-announces-plan-for-300-apartment-complex-the-flats-at-1133-westchester-ave-replaces-hotel-plan/.

A LoHud/Journal News article about the project can be found at https://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/westchester/white-plains/2019/01/31/platinum-mile-landlord-wants-add-apartments-former-ibm-site/2730113002/.

A White Plains Examiner article can be found at https://www.theexaminernews.com/more-than-300-new-apartments-proposed-for-1133-westchester-avenue/.

WPCNA (White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations), North Street, and Rosedale met with developer Robert Weisz, of the RPW Group on Tuesday February 26.

He has an excellent reputation. He is transparent, reachable and professional. He is very passionate about developing this new mix use project concept in the campus office zone in White Plains.

His property at 1133 Westchester Ave. is on 74 acres and his proposal to the city is to utilize 20 acres. Ten years ago, he received approval from the city to build a 120-room hotel and office complex on the same site where the current proposed residential housing will be built. Due to the market conditions at the time he cancelled hotel-office project.



The RRA Board urges you to attend the public hearing on Monday March 4 at City Hall.

We have three properties in the Rosedale community in the Campus Zone that potentially could petition for this overlay zoning variance to build residential apartments in our low-density zone.

These properties are as follows; 1311 Mamaroneck Ave, 1301 Mamaroneck Ave, and 1275 Mamaroneck Ave. In addition, there are another five properties in the South of White plains which are as follows; 250 North Street, 701-777 Westchester Ave, 925-1025 Westchester Ave, 1111-1129 Westchester Ave, and 1101 Westchester Ave. These eight properties add up to an additional 161 acres in this campus zone.

(Editor’s Note: WPCNR has learned the Council of Neighborhood Associations had requested the Mayor’s Office that this hearing be postponed.)