WPCNR Common Council Chronicle-Examiner. February 4, 2019:

After over eighteen years of being a warmup to the Common Council, and receiving little notice by the citizens of White Plains, except for those who attended Common Council meetings, Citizens To Be Heard¬†¬†debuted as prime time competition at the 7 o’clock hour this evening. And WPCNR shows you how the complete 28 minute program went in the following video as seen in armchairs across White Plains New York USA on channel 75: