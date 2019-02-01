DEMOCRATIC NOMINATING COMMITTEE SELECTS 3 WOMEN FOR 3 OPEN SEATS

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019.By John F. Bailey, February 1, 2019:

WPCNR NEWS has learned the Democratic City Committee Nominating Committee will submit three women as the Committee choices for District Leaders’ approval to run for three open Common Council Seats at a district committee meeting on February 13.

They are:

Incumbent Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson, an environmental lawyer who was appointed to the Council by Mayor Roach in 2014 when Benjamin Boykin was elected to the County Legislature. In a special election, She won the right to serve the rest of Mr. Boykin’s term in a special election in 2014. In 2015 she won election to her present now expiring. She will be seeking reelection for the first time after being in the seat for 4-1/2 years-

Victoria Presser, former Chair of the Nominating Committee was one of several contenders for the Nominating Committee’s favor. Presser is a public relations professional.

Jennifer Puja is the third candidate selected to he presented to the district leader membership. She is currently Labor Council Director of the Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Party, ALF-CIO. She has been employed there for 10 years, rising to her current position.

A fourth contender who was not chosen, Kat Brezler started a telephone campaign this week to gather support to primary the other three candidates, if they are accepted by the full compliment of District leaders. She was a former second grade teacher.and a leader of the opt-out of state assessments movement. She already has a campaign website, www.katbrezler.com

The date for the primaries in New York State by Governor Cuomo, but it is speculated it will be June 25.