SETH SOLOWAY, DIRECTOR OF PURCHASE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (left) IS WELCOMED BY JOHN BAILEY TO THE WPTV CONTROL BOOTH AT HIS APPEARANCE ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD, WHICH AIRS SATURDAY NIGHT AT 7 ON WHITE PLAINS T V. CH 45 FIOS

AND CH 76 ALTICE. AND MAY BE SEEN ANYTIME AT WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG Photo by Diana Das

Mr. Soloway on

The formula he has used to attract new patrons to unique new performances for changing tastes

The problems the arts face in Westchester

The need for arts in Westchester

How arts reach out to enthrall and educate people of all ages and change attitudes.

His changing model for carrying the Purchase Center for the Performing Arts to deal with the changing demographics of the Westchester audience

SATURDAY NIGHT AT 7 ON CH. 45 FIOS AND CH.76 ALTICE AND WORLDWIDE ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

(SCROLL DOWN THE PROGRAM WALL TO “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD”)