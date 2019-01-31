Mr. Soloway on
The formula he has used to attract new patrons to unique new performances for changing tastes
The problems the arts face in Westchester
The need for arts in Westchester
How arts reach out to enthrall and educate people of all ages and change attitudes.
His changing model for carrying the Purchase Center for the Performing Arts to deal with the changing demographics of the Westchester audience
