School Board Agendas to Go to Internet Distribution Only. Available 2 Days Before Meeting Dates

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains Board of Education. January 8, 2018:

Beginning with its January 14th Regular Meeting, the White Plains Board of Education will adopt new technology which will improve the process of Board governance.

Beginning this Saturday, School Board meeting agendas will available only by simply going to either of the following the sites: https://www.boarddocs.com/ny/wpcsd/Board.nsf/Public. Once the agenda is public at midnight Saturday morning it will automatically appear on your screen.

Alternatively, go to the district’s website: www.whiteplainspublicschools.org, “Board of Education,” “Boarddocs”

Meeting agendas will be posted 48 hours in advance of meetings and will no longer be distributed via email, as previously done.

Regular Meeting dates for the balance of the 2018-19 school year are as follows: January 14th, February 11th, March 11th, April 8th, May 13th and June 10th.

“BoardDocs” is a paperless management tool, designed to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of board meetings with distribution of meeting agendas with unprecedented public access to related information.

All documents associated with a meeting are archived and can be accessed using the system’s search feature.

According to Michele Schoenfeld, Clerk to the Board of Education, press releases will continue to be issued to media and organizations.

Eventually the district will also use the system for online policy management, accessible by the public.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph L. Ricca said, “This is a win-win situation. We expect greater efficiency for our staff and increased transparency for the public.”

Further information is available from the District Clerk at 914-422-2071.

The City of White Plains has issued agendas for city Common Council meetings exclusively on its website within 72 hours of the day of the meetings for a number of years.