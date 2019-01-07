City Hires James Arnett, veteran Westchester County budget troubleshooter to be New Budget Director Effective January 14. Intros legislation to telecast Citizens to Be Heard

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey. January 7, 2018:

The Common Council this evening approved the hire of a career Westchester County budgeting manager, James Arnett, to fill the position of Budget Director, a position vacant since Michael Genito retired as Budget Director in July, 2017.

MAYOR ROACH INTRODUCES COUNCILMAN JOHN MARTIN WHO NOTES MR. ARNETT’S EXPERIENCE. THEN MAYOR ROACH NOTES EILEEN BRADLEY’S CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE CITY AND HER ROLE AFTER MR. ARNETT COMES ABOARD.

Mr. Arnett is currently employed with the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities and according to a Common Councilmember, is currently responsible for a $231,000,000 budget for that department. He has held that position since 2007. (The City of White Plains budget is $196 Million.)

The councilmember told WPCNR this afternoon that Mr. Arnett has previously worked in the County budget department and has approximately almost three decades of budgeting positions for various departments in the county.

Since Michael Genito retired from the city, the city budget has been the responsibility of Eileen Earl as Acting Budget Director. The Mayor indicated that Ms. Earl would be contributing to the preparation of the 2019-2020 budget and be easing Mr. Arnett into the saddle.

Councilman John Martin commented Mr. Arnett had a long experience in County Government.

In a last minute addition to the council agenda, Mr. Martin added ms 103A and B were introduced as an effort to make televising the Citizens to Be Heard portion of the council meeting. The two additions were not explained in the meeting. WPCNR observes this may be in response to a citizens group that has lobbied lately for televising the 30 minute session before the meeting that is held at the first Council meeting of the month.