BID DOINGS DOWNTOWN

This Wednesday is the first day of WinterFest. Enjoy some holiday cheer and a special shopping experience. It’s a great place to get unique gifts for your family, friends, and colleagues. BID businesses participating in WinterFest include Loola Doola Boutique, La Bocca Ristorante, and 19 Court.

Also this week, Beauty and the Beast premieres at White Plains Performing Arts Center. You won’t want to miss it!

