BID DOINGS DOWNTOWN

Dear Friends and Members,
This Wednesday is the first day of WinterFest. Enjoy some holiday cheer and a special shopping experience. It’s a great place to get unique gifts for your family, friends, and colleagues. BID businesses participating in WinterFest include Loola Doola Boutique, La Bocca Ristorante, and 19 Court.
Also this week, Beauty and the Beast premieres at White Plains Performing Arts Center. You won’t want to miss it!
See you downtown,
White Plains BID Staff
Shop White Plains Featured Discount of the Week
184 Mamaroneck Avenue, 949-4885
10% off on non-discounted items
FEATURED EVENT
Wednesday, December 19 – Sunday, December 23
Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday from 11 am – 7 pm
Friday & Saturday from 11 am – 9 pm
WinterFest, presented by the City of White Plains and Bensidoun USA, kicks off on Wednesday. It is modeled on the holiday markets found throughout Europe that bring communities together with festive music, food, and gifts and help usher in the holiday season as a meeting place for friends and family.
The event will feature artisans and crafts people selling one of a kind items. This year, over 40 vendors will be participating. Winterfest promises to be a great way to complete your holiday shopping while also enjoying live performances scheduled throughout the duration of the market.
The Market will be located on Court Street between Martine Avenue and Main Street (the same location as the Farmer’s Market). Admission and entertainment are free.
Wednesday, December 19 at 12:30 pm
Loola Doola Fashion Show
This Best of Westchester 2018 winner will present a sample of her White Plains boutique’s collection. Music by Seann Cantatore.
Friday, December 21 from 4 pm – 7 pm
Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23 from 11 am – 7 pm
Greater Putnam Railroad Train Show
This year the Greater Putnam Railroad Train Show comes to WinterFest. Steam, diesel and electric model trains will be on display inside 29 Court Street. This location was graciously donated by Minskoff Grant Realty. Presented by the White Plains BID and operated by the Yonkers Model Railroad Club.

