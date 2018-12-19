BID DOINGS DOWNTOWN

Wednesday, December 19 at 12:30 pm
Loola Doola Fashion Show
This Best of Westchester 2018 winner will present a sample of her White Plains boutique’s collection. Music by Seann Cantatore.
Friday, December 21 from 4 pm – 7 pm
Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23 from 11 am – 7 pm
Greater Putnam Railroad Train Show
This year the Greater Putnam Railroad Train Show comes to WinterFest. Steam, diesel and electric model trains will be on display inside 29 Court Street. This location was graciously donated by Minskoff Grant Realty. Presented by the White Plains BID and operated by the Yonkers Model Railroad Club.