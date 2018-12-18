DID YOU GET THIS LETTER? YOU HAVE UNTIL DEC. 31 TO COME ON BOARD

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey, December 18, 2018.

White Plains residents and small businesses and those of the other 23 Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester coalition have until December 31 to tell Westchester Power they want the lower rates.

If you are already receiving your power from the Westchester Power/Constellation NewEnergy the last two years or less, you do not have to do anything.

You will automatically be continued at the new Green Energy option (totally renewable energy generated,the City of White Plains choice)at 7.96 cents per kwh for the two years to January 2021.

The Standard option that supplies fossil fuel, nuclear, and some renewable energy) beginning January 1 is 7.7 cents per kwh. (For the last 12 months the average Con Edison rate was 8.2 cents per kwh.)

John Bailey interviewing Dan Welsh of Westchester Power. To see this entire interview click on this link:

Dan Welsh of Westchester Power, speaking on WPTV’s People to Be Heard,(ABOVE) announced Small Businesses(EL2) will, by selecting either the Green Option or the Standard Option 7.7 cents per kwh will save 20%, since Con Edison commercial rates were as high as 10 cents per kwh. Small Businesses in the 24 towns in the consortium opting to join Westcheser Power can obtain the Green Energy option at 7.96 cents the same rate as residential owners.

For residents and small businesses (EL2) in White Plains still receiving power from other suppliers, and who want the price advantage of locking in these low Westchester Power rates for two years, (and avoid the wild demand-driven summer and winter fluctuations in electric rates), they should call 914-242-4725, to come on aboard the Westchester Power program. You will begin receiving your power from Westchester Power/Constellation NewEnergy January 1.

The new rates above contain the nuclear power subsidy Governor Andrew M. Cuomo imposed last spring to subsidize the nuclear plants in upper New York State that were going to close, (if they did not receive aid).

The towns in the Westchester Power consortium whose residents and small businesses are entitled to these new low rates are: White Plains, New Rochelle, Bedford, Greenburgh, Lewisboro, Town of Mamaroneck, New Castle, North Salem, Town of Ossining, Pound Ridge, Somers, Ardsley, Croton-on-Hudson, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Larchmont, Village of Mamaroneck, Village of Ossining, Mount Kisco, Pelham, Pleasantville, Rye Brook, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown.